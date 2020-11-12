Advertisement

Construction reroutes traffic on I-81 N in Harrisonburg

Right now, both northbound lanes are closed from mile marker 247 A to mile marker 251 in the city.
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work.
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.(MGN Image)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Harrisonburg Police, drivers on I-81 northbound should expect delays today due to construction.

Authorities are rerouting traffic around that area.

VDOT is reporting approximately 3 miles of backups at this time. You can find the latest traffic information here.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

