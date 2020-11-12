Construction reroutes traffic on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
Right now, both northbound lanes are closed from mile marker 247 A to mile marker 251 in the city.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Harrisonburg Police, drivers on I-81 northbound should expect delays today due to construction.
Right now, both northbound lanes are closed from mile marker 247 A to mile marker 251 in the city.
Authorities are rerouting traffic around that area.
VDOT is reporting approximately 3 miles of backups at this time. You can find the latest traffic information here.
Stay with WHSV for updates.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.