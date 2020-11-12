Dukes picked to win CAA, Jefferson earns preseason first-team honors
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association during the 2020-2021 season.
The Dukes finished first in the conference’s preseason poll, which was announced Thursday. JMU garnered six first-place votes.
JMU will feature a new-look squad this season led by sophomore Kiki Jefferson, who was named to the Preseason All-CAA First Team Thursday. Jefferson was the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2019-2020 when she averaged 9.8 points per game and shot 46.4% from the field. Aside from Jefferson, the Dukes will be look for multiple players to step into big roles after the graduation of last year’s senior class that included program stars Kamiah Smalls, Lexie Barrier, and Kayla Cooper-Williams.
“I laughed when I saw it because when I look at our team, yeah I hope we are competing for a championship like always but in my mind I was like there is no way there are picking us first, we lost everything," said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan. "But it’s a testament to where the coaches in the conference see us.”
JMU is scheduled to open the 2020-2021 season Wednesday, November 25 with a home game against Mount St. Mary’s at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
CAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll - 2020-2021 Season
CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll - 2020-2021 Season
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. James Madison (6)
2. Drexel (2)
3. Towson (1)
t4. Elon (1)
t4. Northeastern
6. Delaware
7. Charleston
8. William & Mary
9. UNCW
10. Hofstra
Preseason All-CAA First Team
Kionna Jeters - Guard - Towson (Preseason Player of the Year)
Kiki Jefferson - Guard - James Madison
Keishana Washington - Guard - Drexel
Alexis Hill - Forward - Northeastern
Jasmine Dickey - Guard/Forward - Delaware
Preseason All-CAA Second Team
Stella Clark - Guard - Northeastern
Ariel Colon - Guard - Elon
Arynn Eady - Forward - Charleston
Jaylen Hines - Forward - Hofstra
Latrice Perkins - Guard - Charleston
Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention
Tyler Collins - Guard - Charleston
Hannah Nihill - Guard - Drexel
Carol-Anne Obusek - Forward - UNCW
Brie Perpignan - Guard - Elon
Brianna Tinsley - Guard - James Madison
Sydney Wagner - Guard - William & Mary
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.