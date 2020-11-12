Dukes picked to win CAA, Jefferson earns preseason first-team honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association during the 2020-2021 season.

The Dukes finished first in the conference’s preseason poll, which was announced Thursday. JMU garnered six first-place votes.

JMU will feature a new-look squad this season led by sophomore Kiki Jefferson, who was named to the Preseason All-CAA First Team Thursday. Jefferson was the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2019-2020 when she averaged 9.8 points per game and shot 46.4% from the field. Aside from Jefferson, the Dukes will be look for multiple players to step into big roles after the graduation of last year’s senior class that included program stars Kamiah Smalls, Lexie Barrier, and Kayla Cooper-Williams.

“I laughed when I saw it because when I look at our team, yeah I hope we are competing for a championship like always but in my mind I was like there is no way there are picking us first, we lost everything," said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan. "But it’s a testament to where the coaches in the conference see us.”

JMU is scheduled to open the 2020-2021 season Wednesday, November 25 with a home game against Mount St. Mary’s at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

CAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll - 2020-2021 Season

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. James Madison (6)

2. Drexel (2)

3. Towson (1)

t4. Elon (1)

t4. Northeastern

6. Delaware

7. Charleston

8. William & Mary

9. UNCW

10. Hofstra

Preseason All-CAA First Team

Kionna Jeters - Guard - Towson (Preseason Player of the Year)

Kiki Jefferson - Guard - James Madison

Keishana Washington - Guard - Drexel

Alexis Hill - Forward - Northeastern

Jasmine Dickey - Guard/Forward - Delaware

Preseason All-CAA Second Team

Stella Clark - Guard - Northeastern

Ariel Colon - Guard - Elon

Arynn Eady - Forward - Charleston

Jaylen Hines - Forward - Hofstra

Latrice Perkins - Guard - Charleston

Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention

Tyler Collins - Guard - Charleston

Hannah Nihill - Guard - Drexel

Carol-Anne Obusek - Forward - UNCW

Brie Perpignan - Guard - Elon

Brianna Tinsley - Guard - James Madison

Sydney Wagner - Guard - William & Mary

