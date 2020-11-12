First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like fall this weekend, turning windy next week

(WHSV) - Showers will linger for the day, drying out by Friday with more sunshine. A quiet weekend ahead of high winds for Sunday through Tuesday

THURSDAY: Cloudy with some scattered showers in the morning and near steady temperatures around 60. Staying cloudy with lingering on and off spotty showers, even mist and drizzle for most of the day. Breezy at times for the day as winds will be out of the north, northwest. Temperatures cooling into the low to mid 50s in the afternoon behind the front. We may see a little bit of clearing across our northwest zones, Grant, Hardy counties maybe even western Pendleton later in the day.

Sticking with the low clouds and fog for Thursday evening and turning cooler. Lows in the low 40s for our West Virginia locations, mid 40s for the Valley with areas of dense fog overnight.

FRIDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising around 50 with dense fog early. It will likely take several hours for the fog to mix out. Once it does so, then expect plenty of sunshine for the day and more comfortable with highs in the mid 60s. Still a warm afternoon, it will just take a little time to get there. A pleasant fall day.

Clear and cooling quickly Friday evening so it will turn cool fast into the 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine and a cooler day. Still pleasant with highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Feeling more like fall.

A chilly evening with temperatures slipping into the 40s. Clear and cool overnight. Turning rather breezy for our Allegheny mountains and West Virginia locations. Lows in the mid 30s for our West Virginia locations, near 40 for the Valley.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day and a chilly start for the morning but it will be a windy day. Warming quickly by late morning with highs in the low to mid 60s. Ahead of a potent cold front expect gusty winds for the day. Likely in the 25-35mph range. Staying very windy Sunday night with a few showers late in the evening. don’t expect much rain, likely a few bursts of rain as the front slides east. Wind gusts increase overnight, 50mph gusts at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A crisp morning and feeling cooler with the wind. Mostly sunny but windy and feeling cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. Wind gusts at times 30-50mph. Clear and cold and once again very windy overnight, lows in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible across the Allegheny mountains. With the strong wind a few squalls and flurries are always possible east of Rt. 220 and into the Shenandoah Valley.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy for the day. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon, feeling colder with the breeze. Lows in the upper 20s for our West Virginia locations, low 30s for the Valley.

