Harrisonburg City Council votes to give bonus to city employees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council voted on an ordinance that would provide a bonus to employees for the city by the end of this year.

“We wanted to find some way to show our appreciation for city staff that are putting themselves out there during the pandemic to continue essential services for our residents," Mike Parks, spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said. "But we had to make sure we found a way to do it in light of the budget reductions.”

City Council approved the first vote of the ordinance that would distribute close to $1.3 million to the 800 employees working for the city of Harrisonburg.

Each employee could fall into a bracket of either receiving $1,500 to $2,500, depending on how long they’ve worked for the city.

Some employees will receive a higher bonus than others, including first responders.

Parks said the money is coming out of the regular budget and money that was reserved earlier in the year that was meant to go to employees before the pandemic hit.

“All these funds were already in our general fund budget none are coming from the CARES Act," Parks said. "We’re not allowed to use funds for things like that, but we were able to locate just enough to make sure this could happen.”

The ordinance must be voted on again at the next meeting by the city council before being approved.

