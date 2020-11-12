Advertisement

Local community leaders react to VP Elect Kamala Harris

By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vice President Elect Kamala Harris is on her way to make history as the first woman and woman of color to be elected vice president in the United States.

On Saturday, November 7, the Associated Press projected former vice president Joe Biden would be the next president, making his running mate Senator Kamala Harris the next vice president.

Local community leaders in the Shenandoah Valley have said that Harris' election will inspire many generations to come.

“We cannot be more prideful for having this opportunity for her to be there.,” said Chanda McGuffin, Co-Founder of RISE.

RISE is a nonprofit organization that aims to uplift the voice and give hope to the Black community.

McGuffin said Harris will be an inspiration.

“We can tell our children, look you can be the president of the United States of America,” McGuffin explained. “Representation is important. Locally statewide and nationally representation is important. Any government that represents you should look like you.”

Dr. Liliokanaio Peaslee is a professor of political science at James Maddison University.

Dr. Peaslee also said Harris can inspire more than just children.

“For young adults and adults to to try to think about that this too can be a possibility for them and to build a critical mass within legislative bodies where you can see people’s interests represented in really meaningful way," Dr. Peaslee explained.

Dr. Peaslee said though we will have to wait to see which policy Harris will work on, she will be able to bring more attention to issues affecting women and people of color.

“Having, especially a woman of color in this really highly visible position, so not just one of many lawmakers but as the vice president, there is power in that," Dr. Peaslee said. "Not just because of policy making, but people being able to see themselves represented and being inspired to get involved themselves.”

