Local farm provides safe space for veterans experiencing PTSD

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Living Waters Farm Initiative in Broadway was formed by veterans to to support veterans. The program brings together animals and community to support those who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and thoughts of suicide after serving.

Tim Spiers joined the U.S. Army in 1981.

“I went to Fort Polk, Louisiana and then I got transferred to Germany during the Cold War, this was in 1982.” Spiers explained. “Then I was up on the border between East and West Germany during the Cold War.”

Spiers serves on the board of directors for the Living Waters Farm Initiative.

“This is a great place for vets to come and relax. It is a safe place. They can come here and they can get comfortable because its run by veterans for veterans,” Spiers said.

The program is located on a farm with 23 acres of land. Veterans are able to care for animals, spend time with other vets and get support from those who understand what they’ve experienced.

Spiers said, on average, more than 20 veterans each day commit suicide.

“It just breaks your heart because you establish something to help these people and you don’t always get to them. The more we can get out there and spread the word, the more veterans will hear about and they will check us out,” Spiers explained.

Those interested in learning more or want to donate to the Living Waters Farm Initiative can click here or email travis@livingwatersfarm.net.

The non-profit has an Axe Throwing Competition coming up on November 22.

For more resources to veterans suffering from PTSD, click here.

