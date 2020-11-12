Ophthalmologist raising awareness about vision loss for people under 65

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An ophthalmologist with University of Virginia Health is raising awareness about a complication associated with diabetes that is the leading cause of vision loss for people younger than 65.

It is called Diabetic Retinopathy, and Dr. Michael Cusick says many people have no symptoms at all until it’s too late, so screening is really important.

The complication causes the blood vessels in the back of the eye to bleed and leak.

“That can cause swelling of the nerve component of the eye, called the retina, and as the retina becomes swollen or has blood in it, your vision can go down,” Cusick said.

He says it can lead to total blindness. There are tele-health options available to screen the eyes for those who may not want to visit the hospital due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.