Advertisement

Panel to hear ideas for replacing Lee statue in US Capitol

WHSV file image of a statue of Robert E. Lee on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in...
WHSV file image of a statue of Robert E. Lee on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington.(WHSV)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A state panel is soliciting recommendations on what should replace Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a virtual hearing by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The first 80 people who sign up to speak will up to 3 minutes each to make their case.

People can also submit written comments. The deadline for those is Nov. 27.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will present a list of five finalists. And the commission will pick one to recommend to the General Assembly.

Notable Virginians who’ve been suggested in written comments include George C. Marshall. He was the Army chief of staff during World War II and is perhaps best known for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war. The longtime Loudoun County resident also served as Secretary of State and as Secretary of Defense.

Another is Barbara Johns. She was a 16-year-old student who led the walkout at Farmville’s Moton High School in 1951 to protest segregated schools. The case in Prince Edward County became part of Brown v. Board of Education, which led to the U.S. Supreme Court declaring government-segregated schools unconstitutional.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Emergency bridge repair is causing northbound traffic to be detoured off of I-81 at exit 240
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
Jacob A. Fitzgerald, 35, of Waynesboro was arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault...
ACSO: Waynesboro man arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 11, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,594 on Wednesday
President Donald Trump honored Veterans Day in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Trump’s silent public outing belies White House in tumult
Harrisonburg City Public Schools announces instructional model to remain the same for the semester

Latest News

West Virginia ramps up seat belt enforcement starting monday
Outside Foothills Child Advocacy Center
Foothills Child Advocacy Center hosting training sessions to spot signs of abuse virtually
Veterans and active duty members get a 50-percent discount for adopting cats and kittens.
RHSPCA launches a new pet adoption program for veterans
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 12, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 on Thursday