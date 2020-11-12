Advertisement

Republican lawmakers call for in-person session, when General Assembly reconvenes

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Republican lawmakers from western Virginia say they plan to be in Richmond when the General Assembly reconvenes. And they are calling for the House of Delegates to hold in-person meetings.

The House started the recent special session in Richmond, but quickly went online for virtual meetings.

Republican Delegates Chris Head and Joe McNamara say remote meetings limited public involvement, and lawmakers' interaction with constituents.

“It’s very difficult to do the people’s business through a computer screen, and unfortunately the people I think that lose out the most are the very citizens we’re elcted to represent,” McNamara said.

“When you’ve got other legislatures across the country including California who’ve been able to meet in person, we’ve got to be able to figure out a way to get that done safely,” Head told WDBJ7.

The regular session of the General Assembly begins in mid-January.

