RHSPCA launches a new pet adoption program for veterans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is honoring the military with a new program “Pet Cadets Adoption.” It started Wednesday for Veteran’s Day, but will be available year-round.

It’s a new chance for our heroes to take home a friend.

Veterans, the Reserve and those in active duty will be able to receive a 50-percent discount on cat adoption fees through this program.

Executive Director Huck Nawaz says he expects a good turnout.

“We certainly hope that they come in to take advantage of both the thanksgiving ‘FUR-ends’ feline promotion as well as the veterans promotion,” he says. “The promotion for the veterans, the pet cadet adoption program which will be ongoing, will be on top of any other promotions that we are doing.”

Although spring and summer are their busier seasons, this year kitten season has gone on much longer.

“Since July we’ve been averaging over a hundred adoptions a month, some months much higher than that than others," says Nawaz. "We still have about three hundred cats and kittens as well as dogs in our care here at the shelter as well as foster program waiting to go through the adoption process, so I think it’ll be busy through the holidays for us.”

He says COVID-19 has made it difficult for fundraising, but more families who are staying at home are fostering, and adoption is up 20% from last year.

“Our biggest priority is to continue to try to save as many as we can. We’re able to decrease the euthanasia significantly yet again this year and we’re getting ready for the holidays to find homes for all the pets in our care so they can have a chance to spend the holidays with a family,” Nawaz says.

The SPCA will need helping hands to care for the animals, so they are currently holding orientations for volunteers. For more information, visit their website.

