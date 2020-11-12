Rivals Moorefield & Pendleton County to meet in first-round playoff game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Potomac Valley Conference rivals Moorefield and Pendleton County will meet in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A football state playoffs Friday night. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Pendleton County High School.

The Wildcats are the No. 8 seed in the Class A bracket and earned a home playoff game after defeating East Hardy in the final week of the regular season. Pendleton County enters the postseason with a 5-2 overall record and a four-game winning streak. Moorefield played its way into the playoffs with a win over Hampshire in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 overall.

“It’s a new season, it’s a new beginning and again, we are lucky enough to be able to play," said Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello. "So, the excitement that goes with it, hopefully we can harness that a little bit.”

Moorefield and Pendleton County met in the first round of the 2019 Class A state playoffs with the Wildcats earning a 26-7 win. The two Potomac Valley Conference rivals were scheduled to play during the 2020 regular season but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols in West Virginia.

“Big rivals in the PVC conference over the last two decades," said Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith, when discussing the matchup between the Wildcats and Yellow Jackets. "It just brings everything to light playing each other again in the first round and having another big game.”

The winner of Friday night’s playoff game is scheduled to play the winner of No. 16 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Tug Valley in the second round of the playoffs.

East Hardy travels to Doddridge County for first-round playoff game

East Hardy will hit the road for the first round of the Class A football state playoffs. The Cougars are the No. 14 seed in the bracket and will take on No. 3 seed Doddridge County Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. East Hardy went 5-2 overall in the regular season and had a chance to earn a home playoff game until suffering a loss to Pendleton County in the final week of the regular season.

