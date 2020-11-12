Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You should now start hearing those jingle bells that you always hear around the holidays as the Salvation Army officially kicked off its Red Kettle fundraising campaign on Nov. 12.

In addition to the Rad Kettles that will be set up around the area, you will also have the opportunity to donate to the cause online this year.

“While the Red Kettles may look slightly different this year, they are a critical piece of the work we do here at The Salvation Army,” said Area Commander, Captain Jason Burns. “We are committed to providing hope to the community, especially in a season that has drastically changed the lives of so many people, but we need the community to join us to make that possible. We are excited for the new opportunities individuals have this year to offer support that will still ensure their health and safety remain a priority.”

Bell ringers will be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines to ensure their safety and the safety of the community.

People can donate cash, via Apple or Google Pay, or scan a QR code to donate online at each kettle. Individuals can also create a virtual red kettle and host an online fundraising campaign within their community.

Last year, $290,000 was raised through nearly 50 kettles during the 2019 Christmas season to support The Salvation Army of Central Virginia. The funds help support those facing hardships such as unemployment, food insecurity and homelessness.

For more information or to donate online, click here.

