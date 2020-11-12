Advertisement

Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KOVR) - A bear in California loved snacking so much, he broke into a convenience store to chow down. The bear’s snack-time shenanigans were all caught on camera.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said videos of multiple store visits show the same bear, and they said they’ve caught it.

Surveillance video shows three crazy confrontations inside the same store in the August.

A customer is shown slapping the bear’s backside at the store entrance, then following it inside and scaring it back out again.

Another clip shows a bear lunging at employee Paul Heigh, who backs away. “Not in the job description, no, not at all,” he said.

In-store cameras also capture a bear lying down and eating candy in the aisles.

Cell phone video inside a nearby Safeway also captured a bear browsing the shelves.

The state agency posted a video they say is that bear’s release into an area they describe as “a large expanse of wild, suitable bear habitat.”

The decision to remove the bear from Kings Beach came after a health and wellness evaluation inside a Rancho Cordova fish and wildlife center.

The agency says the bear is a 16-year old male and had a broken bone in his hind leg that had not healed.

“I think this was not good for the bear,” said Anne Bryant of the BEAR League, who is concerned the bear’s removal from its familiar territory puts it at risk. “If he was taken to another bear’s habitat, that other bear is going to territorial. This bear is compromised. He’s crippled.”

Interesting tip: Pine-Sol acts as a bear deterrent. The stores were also told to disable their automatic doors to help keep the bears out.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency bridge repair is causing northbound traffic to be detoured off of I-81 at exit 240
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
Jacob A. Fitzgerald, 35, of Waynesboro was arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault...
ACSO: Waynesboro man arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 11, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,594 on Wednesday
President Donald Trump honored Veterans Day in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Trump’s silent public outing belies White House in tumult
Harrisonburg City Public Schools announces instructional model to remain the same for the semester

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the...
Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion
Artists clown a botched sculpture restoration as looking "like a cartoon."
Take a Look at This: Botched statue restoration looks like 'cartoon'; Dumpster fire toys
President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in...
Biden tells pope he hopes to work with him
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill