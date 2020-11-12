Advertisement

Virginia Tech cadets stand guard for Veterans' Day

By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At Virginia Tech, the Corps of Cadets' Echo Company began standing guard at the Pylon memorial to honor veterans Wednesday.

Two cadets are posted as guards and will change every hour for 48 hours—rain or shine.

It was a somber and yet hopeful morning at Virginia Tech as service men and women stood, honoring military veterans. Cadet Sergeant First Class Chase Morris is one of them.

“I see it as honoring those of the present military, the future and the past,”said Morris.

He is one of dozens standing guard at the center of the Pylon War Memorial--- a tradition that’s taken place since the 1980s.

“I feel like having the guards stand 48 hours straight, rain or shine, no matter what, no matter the weather, show the resilience of those military members currently serving,” said Morris.

One of those, his friend U.S. Marine Corporal Brandon Andrews— who is stationed in Japan.

“He really shows me every day the struggles he went through to get where he is now,” said Morris.

Morris says standing here is his way of saying ‘thank you’ and honoring the sacrifices his friend has made since he was 19.

“I would really like to say thank-you to him because of the sacrifices he’s made going overseas at such a young age, and I couldn’t see myself doing such a thing at such a young age,” said Morris.

Cadets say standing guard is a chance to symbolically guard those whose names are inscribed on the Pylons and cenotaph, as they guarded us before.

Morris also said he joined the military for a purpose greater than himself. He finds it rewarding to help those around him and see how much they can grow.

