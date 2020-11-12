Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police

Wampler is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on a Circuit Court capias, stemming from an auto larceny, shoplifting and drug possession charges.

Wampler is known to be from Rockingham County, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

