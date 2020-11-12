Advertisement

Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV

Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police

Wampler is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on a Circuit Court capias, stemming from an auto larceny, shoplifting and drug possession charges.

Wampler is known to be from Rockingham County, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

