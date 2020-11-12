Winchester woman pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WHSV) — According to the Northern District of West Virginia Department of Justice, Kaleah Scott of Winchester, Va. has admitted to her role in a drug conspiracy that spanned several states.

Scott. 40, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Officials say Scott admitted to working with others to distribute heroin and fentanyl from June to November 2019 in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties and elsewhere.

Officials say Scott faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. The actual sentencing imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.