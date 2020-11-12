Advertisement

Winchester woman pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy

(WCAX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WHSV) — According to the Northern District of West Virginia Department of Justice, Kaleah Scott of Winchester, Va. has admitted to her role in a drug conspiracy that spanned several states.

Scott. 40, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Officials say Scott admitted to working with others to distribute heroin and fentanyl from June to November 2019 in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties and elsewhere.

Officials say Scott faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. The actual sentencing imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency bridge repair is causing northbound traffic to be detoured off of I-81 at exit 240
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
Jacob A. Fitzgerald, 35, of Waynesboro was arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault...
ACSO: Waynesboro man arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 12, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 on Thursday
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 11, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,594 on Wednesday
Harrisonburg City Public Schools announces instructional model to remain the same for the semester

Latest News

Augusta County Board of Supervisors to consider approval of Fire-Rescue Fund grants
Augusta County Board of Supervisors to consider approval of Fire-Rescue Fund grants
Harrisonburg City Council votes to give bonus to city employees
Harrisonburg City Council votes to give bonus to city employees
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
Christmas tree farmers have high hopes for the holiday season
Christmas tree farmers have high hopes for the holiday season
Moorefield & Pendleton County to meet in first-round playoff matchup