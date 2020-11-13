Advertisement

Bridgewater students looking to help local businesses

Students are looking to help area non-profits in Rockingham, Harrisonburg, and Augusta county.
Students are looking to help area non-profits in Rockingham, Harrisonburg, and Augusta county.(whsv)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Students at Bridgewater College are looking to help businesses and nonprofits in the Valley as a part of a yearly project.

Thirty students in the college’s entrepreneurship program are looking to form a partnership with six businesses or nonprofits in Harrisonburg, Rockingham or Augusta County.

Students will work to help businesses with marketing plans, consumer research, feasibility studies for new products and development publications.

Dr. Maria Lugo, the faculty adviser for the project, said this is a program the college does annually and has helped more than 40 businesses.

“We just want to give the students an opportunity for them to practice their skills before graduating," Lugo said. "So what we want is an opportunity for students to help the community and it’s a win-win situation.”

Students will work with each organization remotely over the next semester, something Lugo said students had to adjust to last spring when the pandemic first started.

Small businesses and nonprofits can apply to the program by emailing Lugo at mlugo@bridgewater.edu or by phone at (540) 828-5418.

The deadline to apply for the project is Dec. 4.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency bridge repair is causing northbound traffic to be detoured off of I-81 at exit 240
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 12, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 on Thursday
Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police
Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV
Winchester woman pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy
Jacob A. Fitzgerald, 35, of Waynesboro was arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault...
ACSO: Waynesboro man arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault

Latest News

Harrisonburg Electric assesses all their power lines every 2 to 3 years to make sure trees are...
How do electric companies limit power outages?
Sen. Manchin, Capito announce $28.6 million to heat W. Va. homes
Walton is visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors in a campaign to raise awareness...
Gov. Northam meets one of America’s last World War II veterans
Generic police lights image
Officials: 2 arrested after conclusion of shooting investigation