Bridgewater students looking to help local businesses

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Students at Bridgewater College are looking to help businesses and nonprofits in the Valley as a part of a yearly project.

Thirty students in the college’s entrepreneurship program are looking to form a partnership with six businesses or nonprofits in Harrisonburg, Rockingham or Augusta County.

Students will work to help businesses with marketing plans, consumer research, feasibility studies for new products and development publications.

Dr. Maria Lugo, the faculty adviser for the project, said this is a program the college does annually and has helped more than 40 businesses.

“We just want to give the students an opportunity for them to practice their skills before graduating," Lugo said. "So what we want is an opportunity for students to help the community and it’s a win-win situation.”

Students will work with each organization remotely over the next semester, something Lugo said students had to adjust to last spring when the pandemic first started.

Small businesses and nonprofits can apply to the program by emailing Lugo at mlugo@bridgewater.edu or by phone at (540) 828-5418.

The deadline to apply for the project is Dec. 4.

