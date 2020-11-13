Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver rescued from sinking car by lifeguard with one leg in N.J.

By WCBS staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYONNE, N.J. (WCBS) - A heroic rescue was caught on camera in New Jersey after a man drove into Newark Bay.

Two people jumped in to help the driver, one of them an amputee with one leg.

It was a moment of panic at Hudson County Park. Visitors witnessed an SUV drive into the water.

But there were two men who wasted no time jumping in. One of those men was 29-year-old Anthony Capuano, a certified swim instructor and lifeguard who did not let having one leg stop him from diving headfirst to help.

“I hopped over the fence, I took off my leg,” Capuano said.

Capuano could be seen within seconds making it to the sinking vehicle.

“He was like, ‘I can’t,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ So I grabbed him,” he said. “He was panicking a little bit, and his body locked up.”

The trained swimmer managed to pull the driver out and back to shore as others stood by waiting to help.

Chopper 2 was flying over the scene as lights from rescue crews nearby shined light on the SUV submerged underwater.

Capuano’s boss said he is proud of his heroics.

“The fact that one of our instructors does what we preach and stand for on a daily basis in a heroic manner, it’s unbelievable,” said Robert Staph, British Swim School. “I’m so proud.”

Witness Helena Biloudeau watched the rescue in awe.

“We were amazed that this man, Anthony, went in there,” she said. “And we learned that Anthony has one leg missing. His physical condition did not stop him.”

It’s something Capuano wants other people like him to keep in mind.

“To my fellow amputees out there, don’t let anything stop you,” he said.

Hudson County Sheriff’s officials say the driver was not injured. They say his gas pedal may have malfunctioned, causing him to go into the water.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency bridge repair is causing northbound traffic to be detoured off of I-81 at exit 240
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 12, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 on Thursday
Winchester woman pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy
Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police
Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV
Jacob A. Fitzgerald, 35, of Waynesboro was arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault...
ACSO: Waynesboro man arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault

Latest News

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
Officials: 2 die in explosion at Connecticut VA hospital
Local doctor says the vaccine can be distributed within 6 to 12 months
Pfizer prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
COVID-19 cases hit 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic
Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins will sere as interim superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute.
VMI announces Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins to serve as interim superintendent
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
Coronavirus cases stop Caribbean cruise