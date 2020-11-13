East Hardy volleyball finishes as Class A state runner-up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The East Hardy High School volleyball team is the Class A state runner-up in West Virginia.

The Cougars lost to Wirt County, 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-8), in the Class A state final Thursday evening at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

East Hardy advanced to the state championship match after sweeping Hardy County rival Moorefield, 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-21) in the state semifinals Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.