East Hardy volleyball finishes as Class A state runner-up

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The East Hardy High School volleyball team is the Class A state runner-up in West Virginia.

The Cougars lost to Wirt County, 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-8), in the Class A state final Thursday evening at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

East Hardy advanced to the state championship match after sweeping Hardy County rival Moorefield, 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-21) in the state semifinals Thursday afternoon.

