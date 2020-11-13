First lady of Virginia visits Wildrock to encourage kids to explore nature

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Promoting a love of nature is just one goal of Wildrock, and now the nonprofit is sharing new outdoor initiatives with the first lady of Virginia.

“Children have so many enriching opportunities here because of the many experts that work here and volunteers that make it such a fun place to be,” Pamela Northam said during a visit to Albemarle County Friday, November 13.

Northam says getting kids out and learning about nature is critical.

“It’s so important now more than ever to have these opportunities. We need to encourage our families to be able to get outside in safe places,” she said.

Northam and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring are seeing firsthand the push to get kids excited about the outdoors.

“Children need to play. They have to have that time to be able to be children again and we have to remember that even though we’re being careful and being safe - which is so important now - that you can be safe and careful outdoors as well,” Northam said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the nonprofit has been able to keep its doors open and welcome families in to explore the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“I think people are really looking for nature to help them manage the stress during this time,” Wildrock Executive Director Carolyn Schulyer said.

Schulyer showed Northam and Ring how the organization works towards their mission of promoting nature play, health, and happiness.

“Mrs. Northam has devoted her life to children and caring for the environment. We just appreciate that she’s taking the time to notice what nonprofits are doing in the community,” Schulyer said.

Even as the temperatures begin to drop, Northam says it’s important to prioritize nature to enrich your mental health.

“We encourage you to find wonderful spaces like here at Wildrock, and get outside and have some fun while you can with your family. It’s so important now more than ever,” Northam said.

