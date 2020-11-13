Advertisement

Gov. Northam meets one of America’s last World War II veterans

Walton is visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors in a campaign to raise awareness...
Walton is visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors in a campaign to raise awareness of the small number of WWII vets and the sacrifices they made for the country.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today Governor Northam met with one of the country’s last World War II veterans at the state capitol in Richmond.

Sidney Walton, a New York native now residing in San Diego and one of America’s last WWII vets, is on a national No Regrets Tour.

Today Governor Northam met with one of the country's last World War II veterans at the state...
Today Governor Northam met with one of the country's last World War II veterans at the state capitol in Richmond.(NBC12)

Walton is visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors in a campaign to raise awareness of the small number of WWII vets and the sacrifices they made for the country.

Walton left college in New York City at the age of 21 to enlist nine months before Pearl Harbor occurred.

Sidney Walton
Sidney Walton(No Regrets Tour website)

The No Regrets Tour, which began in April 2018, has traveled through 35 states.

“As this journey unfolds,” Paul Walton, son of Sidney Walton, said, “We have found that my father inspires tremendous good will and reflection in those he meets. He is a living piece of history so that we never forget the price of our freedoms today.”

Due to COVID-19, Sidney no longer flies into cities and rents vehicles to visit governors.

To travel safely and comfortably he purchased his favorite SUV, a 2020 Buick Enclave.

For more information on the No Regrets Tour, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency bridge repair is causing northbound traffic to be detoured off of I-81 at exit 240
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 12, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 on Thursday
Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police
Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV
Winchester woman pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy
Jacob A. Fitzgerald, 35, of Waynesboro was arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault...
ACSO: Waynesboro man arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault

Latest News

Harrisonburg Electric assesses all their power lines every 2 to 3 years to make sure trees are...
How do electric companies limit power outages?
Sen. Manchin, Capito announce $28.6 million to heat W. Va. homes
Students are looking to help area non-profits in Rockingham, Harrisonburg, and Augusta county.
Bridgewater students looking to help local businesses
Generic police lights image
Officials: 2 arrested after conclusion of shooting investigation