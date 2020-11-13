Gov. Northam meets one of America’s last World War II veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today Governor Northam met with one of the country’s last World War II veterans at the state capitol in Richmond.

Sidney Walton, a New York native now residing in San Diego and one of America’s last WWII vets, is on a national No Regrets Tour.

Walton is visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors in a campaign to raise awareness of the small number of WWII vets and the sacrifices they made for the country.

Walton left college in New York City at the age of 21 to enlist nine months before Pearl Harbor occurred.

The No Regrets Tour, which began in April 2018, has traveled through 35 states.

“As this journey unfolds,” Paul Walton, son of Sidney Walton, said, “We have found that my father inspires tremendous good will and reflection in those he meets. He is a living piece of history so that we never forget the price of our freedoms today.”

Due to COVID-19, Sidney no longer flies into cities and rents vehicles to visit governors.

To travel safely and comfortably he purchased his favorite SUV, a 2020 Buick Enclave.

