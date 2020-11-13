Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center receives $700k in funding for backup dispatch center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday the Harrisonburg City Council voted to provide $700,000 in funding for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.

The ECC is in need of those funds to start plans for a offsite backup dispatch center. The city and county will both provide $200,000 each and $300,000 will come from the ECC Fund.

The funding will go to several new dispatcher work stations at the new location. HRECC Director Courtney Doberstein said that the back up center was originally called for to have more space to social distance and more flexibility amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The [additional] center doesn’t just take care of us being able to leave in a pandemic that certainly is where we started the thought, but it actually covers a range of situations where we might have to leave the main center and operate somewhere else,” Doberstein explained.

Doberstein said that the having the backup center was always necessary when it comes to 911, pandemic or not.

“We just want to be able to give the citizens and the responders the service that they need, while still trying to balance all that stuff,” Doberstein explained.

Doberstein said they have yet to decide on any building or locations, but will working with the city and county to best suit everyone’s needs.

