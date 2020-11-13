How do electric companies limit power outages?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With gusty winds arriving late this weekend and into next week, what are some things electric companies do to limit the chances of power outages?

Brian O’Dell, general manager of Harrisonburg Electric, says they take a proactive measure versus a reactive one. All power lines are observed every two to three years to make sure trees are not significantly close to the power lines.

This limits the number of trees falling on power lines and causing outages.

“We’ll be trimming all of our lines within that time period to make sure they are free and clear of any limbs that may be contacting them or any trees that might be a look to be a danger to the line during a high wind event,” said O’Dell.

If you do see tree limbs or branches down on a power line, do not remove them. Call your electric utility provider.

“I just want to remind customers that if they do experience outages to just notify their utility and if they do see anything that looks hazardous to report that and stand clear,” said O’Dell.

O’Dell also says if you want to plant trees on your property, make sure to plant them at least 40 feet away from possible power lines.

