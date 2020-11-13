JMRL webpage to help students, teachers, families with virtual learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jefferson Madison Regional Library is now offering a webpage to help students, teachers, and families with a variety of resources to supplement with virtual learning.

The Learn at Home webpage features links to helpful databases, booklists, homework help, social media pages, eBooks, and audiobooks. The idea is to pool all of the resources that families would need as they are addressing schooling at home.

“Things get scattered across the website and it can be hard to figure out what’s appropriate for this age as opposed to another age, what resources are there for parents for teachers, and so we wanted to bring it all together in one place to make it easier for people to find what they need from us,” JMRL Children’s Services Manager Angela Critics said.

The website is broken up to recourses for kids, for teens, and for teachers and parents. The library can even set up a virtual visit for schools and for classrooms. To use the resources most are free but for some you might need a library card.

