Advertisement

JMRL webpage to help students, teachers, families with virtual learning

Jefferson Madison Regional Library
Jefferson Madison Regional Library(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jefferson Madison Regional Library is now offering a webpage to help students, teachers, and families with a variety of resources to supplement with virtual learning.

The Learn at Home webpage features links to helpful databases, booklists, homework help, social media pages, eBooks, and audiobooks. The idea is to pool all of the resources that families would need as they are addressing schooling at home.

“Things get scattered across the website and it can be hard to figure out what’s appropriate for this age as opposed to another age, what resources are there for parents for teachers, and so we wanted to bring it all together in one place to make it easier for people to find what they need from us,” JMRL Children’s Services Manager Angela Critics said.

The website is broken up to recourses for kids, for teens, and for teachers and parents. The library can even set up a virtual visit for schools and for classrooms. To use the resources most are free but for some you might need a library card.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
Emergency bridge repair is causing northbound traffic to be detoured off of I-81 at exit 240
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 12, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 on Thursday
Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police
Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV
Winchester woman pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy

Latest News

UVA Rotunda
Overseas Student Mission looking for holiday hosts for UVA international students
Pam Northam at Wildrock
First lady of Virginia visits Wildrock to encourage kids to explore nature
Justin C. Turner, 28, of Staunton.
Police arrest alleged suspect in Blue Ridge Auto Spa arson
(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19