Officials: 2 arrested after conclusion of shooting investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department reported the conclusion of a shooting investigation on Friday that led to charges against two Augusta County men.

According to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 12, at approximately 3:09 a.m. in the 600 block of 14th Street.

Officials say when they arrived, they located Ryan P. Henry, 24, and Stephen G. Hoffman, 20, both from Augusta County. Officials report both individuals had injuries from an assault.

After officials conducted an investigation, it was revealed that Henry and Hoffman were at a residence and an argument ensued.

Officials say Henry allegedly struck Hoffman with a blunt object, causing injury, then separated and went outside. Hoffman allegedly retrieved a pellet style rifle and went after Henty outside.

Hoffman allegedly shot Henry in the throat and proceeded to hit Henry in the head with the rifle, according to the press release.

The Waynesboro Police Department says a felony warrant was obtained against Henry and Hoffman respectively. Henry was arrested on Nov. 10 on the charge of malicious wounding. Hoffman was arrested on Nov. 12 on the upgraded charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

Both individuals are currently held at Middle River Regional Jail.

