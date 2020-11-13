Overseas Student Mission looking for holiday hosts for UVA international students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As American students leave for break at the University of Virginia for an extended Winter Break this year, some international students choose not to go home.

Overseas Student Mission is looking for churches, families and individuals who would offer to host international students for any of the holidays spanning the break.

OSM President Bill Bray says this can often be a lonely time for these international students and it’s important to try to include them in our cultural celebrations.

“We try to share our happiness with them, share our family times, those kind of special moments in our culture with them,” Bray said.

If you would like to host an international student this year for a holiday you can reach out to Overseas Student Mission at 434-227-0811.

