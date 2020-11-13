Police arrest alleged suspect in Blue Ridge Auto Spa arson

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Police Department arrested Justin C. Turner without incident on Nov. 13 after his alleged involvement in the Nov. 8 arson that occurred at Blue Ridge Auto Spa.

According to a press release from the Staunton Police Department, Turner, 28, of Staunton, was charged with the following felony offenses in relation to the incident: arson of an unoccupied structure, breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson, grand larceny, breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny and destruction of property.

Officials say Turner was also served with two outstanding warrants for grand larceny and misdemeanor destruction of property that had been obtained by the Albemarle County Police Department.

Turner is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.