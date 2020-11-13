Advertisement

Sen. Manchin, Capito announce $28.6 million to heat W. Va. homes

(KTUU)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Friday $28,631,377 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to heat low-income homes in the Mountain State.

“Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep,” said Sen. Manchin in a press release.

According to Sen. Manchin, over 48,000 West Virginians need help with heating their homes in the colder months.

“As we transition into the colder winter months in West Virginia, assistance from LIHEAP can make all the difference for some of our families,” said Sen. Capito in the release.

