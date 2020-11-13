Advertisement

Shenandoah County school superintendent to retire

(WHSV)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools announced his retirement on Thursday night.

The school board approved the retirement of Superintendent Mark Johnston effective July 1, 2021.

“It is difficult to find the words to express how much I have enjoyed my tenure and I look forward to the coming months,” Johnston said in a letter to the board at its public meeting. “It has been a true pleasure. I also want to thank each and every one of our staff, who have demonstrated repeatedly their dedication to helping our students and community make this school division one of the best in the nation and one of which we can all be proud!”

Johnston served as the superintendent for five years.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency bridge repair is causing northbound traffic to be detoured off of I-81 at exit 240
Crashes and emergency bridge repair causing delays on I-81 N in Harrisonburg
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 12, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 on Thursday
Jacob A. Fitzgerald, 35, of Waynesboro was arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault...
ACSO: Waynesboro man arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault
Winchester woman pleads guilty to role in drug conspiracy
Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police
Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV

Latest News

We hear about the "Resolution in Favor of Harrisonburg's Transition to Renewable Energy by...
1on1: Harrisonburg’s resolution on renewable energy by 2035
We hear about the "Resolution in Favor of Harrisonburg's Transition to Renewable Energy by...
1on1: Harrisonburg's resolution on renewable energy by 2035
Christmas tree farmers have high hopes for the holiday season
Christmas tree farmers have high hopes for the holiday season
Bridgewater hotel plans continue to move forward
Bridgewater hotel plans continue to move forward
Overnight forecast 11-12-2020
Overnight forecast 11-12-2020