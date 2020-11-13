Shenandoah County school superintendent to retire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools announced his retirement on Thursday night.

The school board approved the retirement of Superintendent Mark Johnston effective July 1, 2021.

“It is difficult to find the words to express how much I have enjoyed my tenure and I look forward to the coming months,” Johnston said in a letter to the board at its public meeting. “It has been a true pleasure. I also want to thank each and every one of our staff, who have demonstrated repeatedly their dedication to helping our students and community make this school division one of the best in the nation and one of which we can all be proud!”

Johnston served as the superintendent for five years.

