Timberville Police Department adopts two new ordinances

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Timberville town council met on Thursday to discuss a number of town issues including two new ordinances from the chief of police.

First up, an ordinance that prohibits people from, “using their vehicle in lieu of a hotel, tourist cabin, boardinghouse, rooming house or similar accommodations, within the town.”

The ordinance reads: “It shall be unlawful and a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person to use a motor vehicle for sleeping quarters, in lieu of hotel, tourist cabin, boardinghouse, rooming house or other similar accommodations, within the town.”

“The intent of the ordinance is to be used in case someone is using a car as a residence,” said Timberville Police Chief J. R. Dodd.

The second ordinance allows someone legally in control of a property, to grant the police to enforce trespassing laws on the property.

“Any owner, lessee, custodian, or person lawfully in charge of any real property may, in writing, on a form prescribed by the chief of police, designate the Town of Timberville Police Department as “a person lawfully in charge of the property” for the purpose of forbidding another to remain upon the lands, buildings or premises as specified in the designation. The designation shall be on file with the Town of Timberville Police Department.”

“The target way to assist businesses and potentially apartment complexes,” Chief Dodd explained. “The ordinance would give the person in legal control of the property the ability to grant trespassing authority to the police department on their behalf.”

Chief Dodd said developing the ordinances gives the police department more tools to better serve the community.

“Our police department tries to identify problems rather than just responding to calls.” Chief Dodd explained. “So rather than responding to a call at 8 p.m. tonight and finishing up and being done with it, we try to identify ongoing problems and find solutions for that street or that business owner or community.”

Town Council meetings for Timberville are streamed virtually, through the town’s YouTube page.

