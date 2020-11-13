Advertisement

VMI announces Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins to serve as interim superintendent

Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins will sere as interim superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute.
Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins will sere as interim superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute.(U.S. Army)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from the Virginia Military Institute, retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins will serve as interim superintendent of VMI.

The decision follows an affirmative vote by the VMI Board of Visitors Executive Committee.

“The VMI Board of Visitors is pleased that Maj. Gen. Wins has agreed to lead the Institute during this critical time of transition,” said John William Boland, president of the VMI Board of Visitors, in the release. “Gen. Peay’s 17 years of service to the Institute were transformative, and I am confident that Maj. Gen. Wins' experience and values will provide steady and principled leadership as we continue to move the Institute forward.”

Maj. Gen. Wins is a 34-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a 1985 graduate of VMI. During his time at VMI as a cadet, Wins played basketball and was one of the top five scorers in the school’s history. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in economics and commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer in 1985.

While in service, Wins was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal. He holds two masters degrees, one in management from the Florida Institute of Technology and one in national security and strategic studies from the National War College.

“I am excited to return to VMI, a place that had an extraordinary impact on me as a leader and person,” said Wins in the release. “Now, more than ever, the lessons and values of VMI are needed in the world, and I am humbled to be a part of making that happen. I most look forward to leading the cadets and ensuring we have a safe and successful conclusion to the academic year, hit the ground running during the spring sports season, and continue fulfilling our vital mission of producing educated and honorable men and women.”

VMI’s Superintendent Gen. J. H. Binford Peay, III resigned from his position on Oct. 26. A permanent superintendent is expected to be in place during the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

