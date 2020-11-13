Advertisement

WV Governor Justice announces restrictions to reduce spread

“It’s just silly to be in a public building with strangers walking around without a mask on,” Justice said at a press conference Friday. “Even if you have this macho belief or whatever it may be, it’s silly.”
Jim Justice
Jim Justice(WDTV)
By Eddie Callahan and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WDBJ) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered the wearing of masks at all times in businesses and other indoor spaces starting at midnight.

The Republican governor say businesses will need to post signs notifying entrants of the mask requirement under his executive order. Justice urged businesses that encounter patrons not wearing a mask to call the police.

Justice says public and private schools must use remote instruction from Thanksgiving through Dec. 3. All winter high school sports are postponed until Jan. 11.

On Friday, the state reported 563 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 28,000. West Virginia added 11 deaths to reach 565 confirmed deaths.

Greenbrier County will utilize remote learning on the three additional days to their schedule, November 30, December 1, and December 2. Staff will report to school on these days.

