Atlantic Union Bank Center limited to hosting 250 people
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Atlantic Union Bank Center will be limited to hosting 250 people when the new arena opens for basketball games at James Madison University later this month.
JMU was preparing to host 1,000 people at the venue but new COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Friday afternoon brought that limit down to 250. The total number of people allowed in venue includes both participants in the game and spectators. The JMU men’s and women’s basketball teams are both scheduled to open the 2020-2021 season with games on Wednesday, November 25. The men’s team is scheduled to host Lancaster Bible College for a 12 p.m. tip-off while the women’s team welcomes Mount St. Mary’s to Harrisonburg for a 4 p.m. start.
The Atlantic Union Bank Center is a new basketball arena on the campus of James Madison University that seats 8,500 fans. The cost of the arena and is accompanying park deck is $139.5 million.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.