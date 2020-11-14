“Click It or Ticket" campaign stresses the importance of wearing your seatbelt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is holding its annual “Click It or Ticket campaign, stressing the importance of wearing your seatbelt. Local police departments are joining the campaign.

Sergeant Katie Shifflett, Public Information Officer with the Staunton Police Department, said they want to spread the word to buckle up.

“Reminding people that seatbelts save lives,” Shifflett said.

Shifflett said Staunton has seen 582 accidents this year, and in the one traffic fatality this calendar year the person was unfortunately not buckled.

With the holiday season coming up, on-duty officers throughout Virginia will be on the roads making sure people are driving safely, as it is a busy time for cars on the road and car accidents.

“Over the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend, 57% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes at night time were unbuckled. Compared to 40% during the day,” Sergeant Brent Coffey, Public Information Officer with the Virginia State Police, said.

With the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, VSP will also hold their Combined Accident Reduction Efforts or “CARE” program by having officers more visibly patrolling on the holiday weekend.

Coffey said in the holiday season more people will be on the roads, so it is crucial to not speed and to drive safely.

Shifflett hopes people will make buckling up a habit.

“Instilling those good habits are very important, to remember to always buckle up. And remembering, especially for people with young children or teenagers, your behavior influences theirs," Shifflett said.

The Staunton Police Department did a pre-survey, observing driver behavior, which showed only 73% of drivers wore a seatbelt. Shifflett hopes with the reminders like the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, 100% of drivers will buckle up.

“People have very busy lives, and lots of things competing for their attention. I think just hearing that reminder to buckle up is very important," Shifflett said.

With wearing a seatbelt, it’s also important to not drive under the influence and to not drive distracted.

For more information on the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, you can visit the NHTSA website.

