East Hardy advances in playoffs in first-round upset
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Hardy topped Doddridge County 25-19 Saturday afternoon in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A state football playoffs.
East Hardy is now 6-2 on the season.
Christian Dove threw three touchdowns in the win, while Alex Miller rushed for a score.
The Cougars advance to the second-round and will play the winner of Sunday’s game between Williamstown and Tolsia.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.