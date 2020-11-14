East Hardy advances in playoffs in first-round upset

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Hardy topped Doddridge County 25-19 Saturday afternoon in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A state football playoffs.

East Hardy is now 6-2 on the season.

Christian Dove threw three touchdowns in the win, while Alex Miller rushed for a score.

The Cougars advance to the second-round and will play the winner of Sunday’s game between Williamstown and Tolsia.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.