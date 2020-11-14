Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead following a pedestrian-involved motorcycle crash that happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2020.

According to Harrisonburg Police, a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle hit a person in the crosswalk at the intersection of South Main Street and South Avenue.

The motorcycle was driven by Jeremy Baugher, 28, of Dayton. Maylea Beasley, 18, of Virginia Beach was identified as the pedestrian.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the motorcycle was moving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. Both the pedestrian and the driver were deemed deceased at the scene.

The Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, HPD Patrol, HPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team, and Major Crimes Unit all assisted with the incident and subsequent investigation. The next of kin for both individuals were notified. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information is encouraged to contact HPD at (540) 437-2640.

