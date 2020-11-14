Advertisement

Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead following a pedestrian-involved motorcycle crash that happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2020.

According to Harrisonburg Police, a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle hit a person in the crosswalk at the intersection of South Main Street and South Avenue.

The motorcycle was driven by Jeremy Baugher, 28, of Dayton. Maylea Beasley, 18, of Virginia Beach was identified as the pedestrian.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the motorcycle was moving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. Both the pedestrian and the driver were deemed deceased at the scene.

The Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, HPD Patrol, HPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team, and Major Crimes Unit all assisted with the incident and subsequent investigation. The next of kin for both individuals were notified. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information is encouraged to contact HPD at (540) 437-2640.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 13, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,235 on Friday
Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police
Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV
Generic police lights image
Officials: 2 arrested after conclusion of shooting investigation

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,537 on Saturday
Pendleton County defeats Moorefield in Class A state playoffs
Pendleton County defeats Moorefield in Class A state playoffs
VMI announces Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins to serve as interim superintendent
VMI announces Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins to serve as interim superintendent
Salvation Army prepares for bell ringing season.
Staunton Salvation Army to host Red Kettle Kickoff