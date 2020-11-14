Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 13, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,235 on Friday
Generic police lights image
Officials: 2 arrested after conclusion of shooting investigation
Charles Joseph Wampler IV, 28, is wanted by the local police
Wanted: Charles Joseph Wampler IV

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Pendleton County defeats Moorefield in Class A state playoffs
Pendleton County defeats Moorefield in Class A state playoffs
VMI announces Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins to serve as interim superintendent
VMI announces Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins to serve as interim superintendent