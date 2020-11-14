First Alert Forecast: Increasing clouds tonight with rain and wind Sunday

(WHSV) - A cold front will pass through our area Sunday bringing rain showers and gusty winds. More gusty winds and cold weather expected in the next few days.

SATURDAY: A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue to build into the area overnight as temperatures will be not as cold tonight. Expect lows around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Scattered showers arrive into our area just after sunrise and hang around for most of the daytime. With the passing cold front, winds will significantly pick up as well. Cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be sustained out of the south southwest at 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. The Allegheny Mountains, Shenandoah Valley, and Blue Ridge Mountains are expected to see the highest winds.

A line of showers associated with a cold front will pass through our area Sunday afternoon. (WHSV)

Winds will be gusting at 40-50 mph at times especially in the Allegheny Mountains, Shenandoah Valley, and Blue Ridge Mountains (WHSV)

For Sunday evening, rain showers and clouds clear out quickly. Even though temperatures will be in the 50s in the evening, it will feel cooler as winds will continue to be gusty. Expect clear skies Sunday overnight with winds calming down slightly. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 10 to 20 mph in the Valley with gusts 30-40 mph. Areas in West Virginia will continue to see higher winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts 40+ mph. Very chilly with overnight lows in the mid 30s. It will likely feel like the 20s by the late overnight.

MONDAY: A very chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine and still breezy with winds sustained out of the west at 10-15 mph in the Valley. Windy still in West Virginia with sustained winds at 15-25 mph with wind gusts 40+ mph. Cooler but seasonal with highs in the mid 50s.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s under clear skies. A cold night with overnight lows in the mid 30s under clear skies. Breezy still in West Virginia with wind sustained out of the west at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills likely in the 20s in our West Virginia counties.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying chilly with highs only in the upper 40s. Winds become stronger again as winds will be sustained out of the west northwest at 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts 40+ mph. Wind chills likely stay in the 30s even at the heat of the day. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again but staying chilly. Highs only in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day and breezy with winds sustained out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Warmer but still cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A very chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and becoming mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

