Pendleton County defeats Moorefield in first-round playoff game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County defeated Moorefield, 14-7, in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A state football playoffs Friday night.

With the win, Pendleton County improves to 6-2 overall and advances to the second round where the Wildcats will play the winner of No. 16 Tygarts Valley vs. No. 1 Tug Valley. That game is scheduled to be played Sunday but it will be dependent on the results of Saturday’s updated COVID-19 map in West Virginia.

Moorefield’s season comes to an end with a 4-3 overall record.

