Skill position players to lead Luray in spring season

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray High School football team will be relying on a pair of talented and experienced skill position players when the Bulldogs take the field for the 2021 VHSL spring season.

Running back Austin Holloway and quarterback Dalton Griffith are two seniors who return for Luray after strong junior seasons. Holloway was named the Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he rushed for 1,685 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding two touchdowns receiving.

“With the young players that we have, they look up to me," said Holloway. "So I have gotta be the best person I can be out there on the field and off the field.”

Griffith is a dual-threat quarterback who excels as a passer and runner. In Luray’s run-heavy offense, he passed for 406 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 while adding 427 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

“I have been putting in the work, trying to be a leader in the weight room, classroom, community and everything else," said Griffith. "So hopefully they fall behind me and maybe I can take them somewhere.”

With Holloway and Griffith leading the way, Luray is expected to contend for the Bull Run District title in the spring of 2021. Luray has won at least eight games in each of the last three seasons.

“When you have athletes like that, that can go, as long as we can build those guys around them, I think we are going to have a pretty good season,” said Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries.

Luray is scheduled to open the 2021 spring season Monday, February 22 on the road at Madison County.

