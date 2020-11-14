Advertisement

Staunton Salvation Army to host Red Kettle Kickoff

By Simone McKenny
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:37 PM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Salvation Army is ready to kick off the holiday season with a Red Kettle Kick Kickoff event at McDonough Toyota on Saturday November 13 at 10 a.m..

“We’re going to be sharing that kettles are out there. People can donate and if you are not able to donate in person you can definitely donate online, we do have an online kettle,” Lieutenant Kelsey Meredith explained.

Lt. Meredith said anyone interested in donating virtually, should head over to RedKettleNow.com and give to their local Salvation Army.

Saturday’s event is meant to show the different ways the Staunton Salvation Army is preparing to give back even throughout the pandemic.

“We are living in uncertain days you know we never know what is going to happen from day to day,” Lt. Meredith said. “I think having the option of donating online or donating virtually or even donating through your phone by just scanning is a great alternative for those finding themselves not having a lot of cash right now, but they still want to donate.”

For more information on the Staunton Salvation Army, click here.

