Timeout with TJ: Episode 25 - Talking CAA Hoops with Shane Mettlen

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 25 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record to discuss the recent CAA basketball polls, the Atlantic Union Bank Center, and the upcoming college basketball season.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

