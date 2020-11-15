Advertisement

HFD responds to apartment fire Saturday night

HFD respond to apartment fire 11/14
HFD respond to apartment fire 11/14(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Main St. around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, there was smoke visible. Deputy Fire Chief, Steve Morris, said most of the fire burned itself out. The fire did cause severe damage to the apartment, and it will be uninhabitable for a while, according to Morris.

There was one minor civilian injury and pets were found safe inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 13, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,235 on Friday
Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam talks Virginia's situation as we prepare for Phase 1

Latest News

Sunset Hill School historical marker
Historical marker unveiled for African-American school house in Strasburg
Finnigan's Cove
New alcohol restrictions for Virginia present challenges to local restaurants and bars
East Hardy beats Doddridge Co.
East Hardy tops Doddridge County in first-round of playoffs
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg