HFD responds to apartment fire Saturday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Main St. around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, there was smoke visible. Deputy Fire Chief, Steve Morris, said most of the fire burned itself out. The fire did cause severe damage to the apartment, and it will be uninhabitable for a while, according to Morris.

There was one minor civilian injury and pets were found safe inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.