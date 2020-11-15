JMU football nears finish of fall camp

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison had its final scrimmage of the 2020 fall camp as the Dukes prepare for the spring season.

JMU has some positional battles heating up, while also dealing with a couple injuries and replacing a few key transfer players.

Head coach Curt Cignetti said the team is further ahead on the offensive side of the ball, crediting the offensive line, quarterback competition and the development of their skill position players.

“I think almost all the players improved because there’s been such a long time since they had been out on the field,” Cignetti said. “There was progress in all three phases of the game. I thought in the position groups, kind of the same story.”

Cignetti also mentioned that Mike Greene will shift to the defensive end position that Ron’Dell Carter played last year. Carter is now with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dukes open up their season Feb. 20 against Morehead State.

