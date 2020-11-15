Advertisement

Marshall remembers lives lost in worst US sports disaster

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1970, file photo, a charred Wichita State University football helmet is...
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1970, file photo, a charred Wichita State University football helmet is shown amid the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Silver Plume, Colo. Six weeks later, on Nov. 14, 1970, a plane carrying members of the Marshall football team crashed. (AP Photo/File)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has commemorated the 50th anniversary of one of the worst sports disasters in U.S. history Saturday, a plane crash that killed most of the football team.

The solemn ceremony was held around a fountain dedicated to the crash victims on Marshall’s Huntington campus. During an address, university President Jerome Gilbert called the fountain area a sacred place.

On Nov. 14, 1970, the chartered jet crashed in fog and rain into a hillside upon approach to an airport near Huntington, killing all 75 on board. The victims included 36 football players. Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick says the annual commemoration has taught him how to celebrate someone’s life.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 13, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,235 on Friday
Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam talks Virginia's situation as we prepare for Phase 1

Latest News

East Hardy beats Doddridge Co.
East Hardy tops Doddridge County in first-round of playoffs
Professor causes uproar asking Biden voters to unfriend him
Virginia educator sues school board over pay disparity
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,537 on Saturday