Professor causes uproar asking Biden voters to unfriend him

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Facebook post by a dean at Virginia Wesleyan University in which he asked people who voted for Democrat Joe Biden to unfriend him has caused an uproar at the private liberal arts school in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that business professor and dean Paul Ewell wrote that anyone who chose Biden for president is “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian.” People have responded by posting dozens of comments on the university’s Facebook page calling Ewell’s message unacceptable and embarrassing.

University spokeswoman Stephanie Smaglo says the school does not comment on personnel matters, but it is addressing the situation internally.

