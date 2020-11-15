Advertisement

Two people displaced after fire destroys Verona home Saturday

Fire destroys Verona home Saturday.
Fire destroys Verona home Saturday.(ACFR Battalion Chief Bryan Mace)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are displaced after a fire destroyed their Verona home on Saturday. Fire crews responded to White Oak Dr. around 11:30 a.m., and they remained on scene for about four hours, according to Augusta County Battalion Chief Bryan Mace.

He confirmed that no one was home at the time of the fire, and crews were able to rescue a dog that was inside the home. Mace said to his knowledge as of Sunday, the dog is doing well.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

