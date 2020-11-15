Virginia educator sues school board over pay disparity

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — An educator in Roanoke County has filed a federal lawsuit against the school board alleging sex-based wage discrimination as she is paid less than male employees in the same position.

Roanoke County Public Schools Supervisor of Science Erin Barnett in her lawsuit argues that there is “no legitimate reason” for the pay disparity. The Roanoke Times reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday states Barnett earns $258.45 a day, but a male supervisor of physical education makes $284.55.

It includes a list of dozens of identical job-related responsibilities meant to show that while the male supervisor and Barnett focus on different subjects, they are “similarly situated” colleagues.

