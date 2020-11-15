Advertisement

Virginia educator sues school board over pay disparity

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — An educator in Roanoke County has filed a federal lawsuit against the school board alleging sex-based wage discrimination as she is paid less than male employees in the same position.

Roanoke County Public Schools Supervisor of Science Erin Barnett in her lawsuit argues that there is “no legitimate reason” for the pay disparity. The Roanoke Times reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday states Barnett earns $258.45 a day, but a male supervisor of physical education makes $284.55.

It includes a list of dozens of identical job-related responsibilities meant to show that while the male supervisor and Barnett focus on different subjects, they are “similarly situated” colleagues.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 13, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,235 on Friday
Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam talks Virginia's situation as we prepare for Phase 1

Latest News

East Hardy beats Doddridge Co.
East Hardy tops Doddridge County in first-round of playoffs
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1970, file photo, a charred Wichita State University football helmet is...
Marshall remembers lives lost in worst US sports disaster
Professor causes uproar asking Biden voters to unfriend him
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,537 on Saturday