26-year-old teacher pleads guilty to sexting student with special needs

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old former teacher pleaded guilty on Monday on charges related to sexting a student with special needs in Louisa County.

Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rusty McGuire, said Ronald Jenkins, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for nude pictures as well as sending videos of himself masturbating.

“This case arose when concerned students at the school informed teachers that a 16-year-old Louisa girl was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher and that they were sending nude pictures,” a release said.

Prosecutors say Jenkins - a teacher for students with special needs - sent a video of himself masturbating to the teen and asked that she also send pictures of herself doing the same thing. Officials said they stayed in contact with their cellphones.

“We are pleased that justice was served today. We are proud of the work of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, and we thank the Albemarle Police Department and the Hanover Sheriff’s Office for assisting with obtaining the videos from the phones. This is an especially troubling case given that the minor was a special needs child and the defendant was in a position of authority over her, and we want to ensure that the children of Louisa County are safe.”

Under Virginia law, it is a felony to solicit nude pictures of a minor, produce a picture of child pornography and distribute images of child pornography.

