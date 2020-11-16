Advertisement

Astronomy Report: Week of 11/16-11/23

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week’s Astronomy Report.

The full wolf moon, taken by Dennis Begeal & Tony the Weathercat in Janurary 2020.
The full wolf moon, taken by Dennis Begeal & Tony the Weathercat in Janurary 2020.(WHSV)

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and TimeTime VisibleMaximum Height (Degrees above the horizon)Direction it AppearsDirection it Disappears
Thu Nov 19, 7:05 PM1 min37°appears above WSWdisappears above W
Fri Nov 20, 6:18 PM3 min87°appears above SWdisappears above NE
Sat Nov 21, 5:30 PM6 min49°appears above SSWdisappears above ENE
Sun Nov 22, 6:20 PM3 min31°appears above WNWdisappears above N
Mon Nov 23, 5:33 PM4 min49°appears above Wdisappears above NE

Interesting Fact: The Winter Solstice is on Monday, December 21st which signifies the start of winter for the Northern Hemisphere.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
First Quarter MoonNovember 21, 11:45 PM
Full MoonNovember 30, 4:30 AM
Third Quarter MoonDecember 7, 7:36 AM
New MoonDecember 14, 11:16 AM

The Beaver Moon is on Monday, November 30th. The moon falls in line with the time of year when beavers start to take shelter in their lodges, having stored a sufficient amount of food for the winter.

Planet Viewing

Morning:

Look in the east sky roughly one hour before sunrise for Mercury and Venus.

Evening/Night:

Look in the southwest sky at nightfall for Mars at Jupiter around dusk. The brightest star in the eastern half of the sky will be Mars. The brighter sky in the western half of the sky will be Jupiter.

Look in the southwest sky for Saturn when the sky gets darker, the planet will be slightly east of Jupiter.

